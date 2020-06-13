 Say Their Name | Podcast | DCP Entertainment

"Say Their Name" focuses on the assault and killing of unarmed Black people by police and in ‘Stand Your Ground’ states, highlighting incidents throughout the United States.

 

Serving as a memorialization for these individuals, we learn about who these people were through the words of the people that knew them best, while also helping us understand what these situations do to their families and communities not only in the immediate aftermath, but also what happens when the news-cycle moves on and the social media attention shifts focus. 

 

We offer solutions, spread awareness and support these families & communities, including a crowdfunding campaign throughout the series to directly benefit the families impacted by these incidents (they receive 100% of those proceeds), so that we can make an immediate tangible difference.

 

